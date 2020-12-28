Names released in Interstate 80 fatal crash near Walcott

The Iowa State Patrol has released the identities of the two people killed and one injured in a head-on crash Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near mile marker 285 ½ when a 1999 Chrysler Concorde struck a westbound 2020 Infiniti QX60, according to the state patrol crash report. Authorities had received several reports that the Concorde was traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Killed were Amanda Lin Countryman, 30, of Compton, Ill.; and Connor J. Reisenbigler, 28, of New York, N.Y., according to the report. Countryman was the driver of the Concorde. The vehicle in which Reisenbigler was sitting was not specified.

The injured driver of the Infiniti, however, is also from New York, the report states. He was identified as John Martin Keane, 27, Bronx. He was sent to Genesis Health System’s east campus after the crash.

His condition was not provided on the report. Genesis Health System said he was in fair condition.