Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted suspect list.
New to the list are:
• Dominic Allen Woods, 44. Woods is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for meth delivery and possession of meth. Woods is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
• Amy Lynn Burick, 33. Burick is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape on original charges of forgery and meth possession.
Burick is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.