Nine men arrested in federal investigation for attempting to entice children for sex

Federal authorities on Thursday announced that nine men arrested in Rock Island during the month of November are facing charges of attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

Several of the men also have been charged with related crimes that include travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting images of child pornography.

Two of the men are listed on the Iowa Sex Offender registry.

According to the affidavits filed in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, each of the men used mobile dating and social media apps to contact and talk to people whom they believed to be minors as young as 11 years old with the intent to meet to have sex.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from Rock Island Police, Illinois State Police, East Moline Police, Davenport Police, Galesburg Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Macomb Police.

According to a news release issued Thursday by U.S. Attorney John Milhiser and FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox, the nine men arrested and charged are: