One of two men arrested for robbing victim of two dogs

Scott County authorities have arrested one of two people whom police say robbed a person at gunpoint of two dogs on May 5.

Demarquez Donnta Dothard-Hanes, 23, of 1909 W. 70th St., Davenport, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Still at large is Desmend Qwauntrill Williams, 27, who also is facing a charge of first-degree robbery.

According to Dothard-Hanes’ arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Gregory Lalla, at 3:43 p.m. on May 5 officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites at 140 E. 55th St., for a report of a robbery.

Dothard-Hanes and Williams had arranged to meet with the victim in the parking lot of the Country Inn and Suites. Dothard-Hanes and Williams were looking to buy two dogs from the victim.

The victim gave the dogs to one of the men while the other filled out paperwork. When the victim asked about being paid, the person filling out the paperwork wielded a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The two men fled with the dogs without paying for them.