One person shot in Riverdale early Friday morning

One person was shot in an incident in Riverdale early Friday morning.

At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's office was called to 108 South Bellingham Road, for a report of a shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The office asks anyone with information to call them at 563-328-3232 or Quad -City Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

