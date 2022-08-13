One Rock Island County defendant goes to jail, other goes home

Two fatal drunken-driving cases in Rock Island County supply a local example of the motive behind upcoming changes in the Illinois justice system.

Beginning in January, bail reform is to commence, meaning courts must focus their decisions on whether to let people out of jail, based on their risk to the public, not their ability to afford bail.

A recent study by the American Bar Association found that as many as a half-million people are held in jails across the country on any given day simply because they don't have enough money to get out. Many of them are accused of low-level offenses, including about 75% who have been charged with drug or property crimes.

The new Pretrial Fairness Act is intended to remove wealth as a determinant to pre-trial release, giving judges a strictly defined process for determining the risk of public threat or flight from prosecution.

Money for bond and/or the ability to pay for private attorneys, advocates of reform say, should be removed from the equation.

One goes to jail, one goes home

Two recent cases involving nearly identical charges in Rock Island County demonstrate the sometimes-inequitable treatment of those awaiting trial.

In August of 2021, police say, Brittany Griswold, 35, of Geneseo, was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle involved in a fatal collision in Rock Island. The head-on crash resulted in the death of Cecilia "Ceci" Nache, 49, of Rock Island.

Griswold was charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless homicide and aiding/abetting or possession of a stolen vehicle.

Her bail was set at $50,000, but she was released on her own recognizance. She was freed on a written promise to return, in other words, without posting bond.

Represented by former judge and prosecutor Larry Vandersnick, Griswold did not spend a day in jail. After multiple requests by a reporter for a copy of her jail mugshot, Griswold was fingerprinted and photographed — one year after the crash.

On March 27, 2019, police said, Armand Cannon, 27, of Grand Mound, was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle involved in a fatal collision in Moline. The crash resulted in the death of Tammy Loos, 51, of Milan.

Cannon was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated reckless driving, reckless homicide and aiding/abetting or possession of a stolen vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. While Griswold never spent a day in jail, Cannon remained behind bars for the three years it took for his case to go to trial. In May, he was found guilty of all charges. Griswold is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing next month. Neither of their attorneys could comment, given the cases still are active.

Ben Ruddell, director of criminal-justice policy for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois, was supplied with the basic details in the Griswold and Cannon cases and was asked whether the seeming disparity in the treatment of the two defendants is an example of what bail reform is seeking to fix.

"It seems grossly inequitable that one person walks while the other cannot possibly come up with the cash bail, which the judge must have known, given the defense counsel was appointed," Ruddell said. "How much money you have shouldn't be a factor."

Prosecutors helping to shape the law

Dora Villarreall, Rock Island County's state's attorney, also has worked as a public defender, so she's seen both sides of criminal cases.

She declined to say whether the Brittany Griswold and Armand Cannon cases portray the kind of disparate treatment that compelled bail reform, except to say that her office "argued vigorously" against Griswold's release.

"When it comes to prosecuting these cases, one is not going to be treated any differently from the other," she vowed.

Villarreal and others in her office have devoted considerable time to bail reform, poring over details of risk-assessment procedures, for instance, to offer the state whatever ideas they think will improve the process.

"One of the most important things to me is keeping violent offenders behind bars," she said. "I want this county to be safe. I want the language to be clear, regarding who poses a threat to the community and to specific individuals."

As it stands, the Pretrial Fairness Act is not in roll-out ready form. State's attorneys, police chiefs, sheriffs, judges, state's attorneys — everyone associated with the criminal-justice system — have been reviewing details and offering suggestions for improving the bill.

From a law-enforcement perspective

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos has some concerns about the roll-out of bail reform, but some of his worries were put to rest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The first important thing to remember is police do not make the laws," he said last week. "It's our job to enforce it. I tell my people: We're going to be fine."

While Bustos has some concerns about the impacts of the reform from a street-cop perspective, he said, "I absolutely can understand where it's (reform) coming from."

And the experience of running a county jail during the COVID pandemic gave the sheriff some confidence.

"With COVID, we kind of started locking the back door," he said. "Unless it was a serious, violent crime, we stopped booking people in.

"We already started doing it, in other words. The sky didn't fall."

One concern he has is the loss of judicial and law-enforcement discretion in making arrests and in detaining suspects.

"A lot of this law is, 'judges shall', so it really takes a lot of discretion out,'" Bustos said. "We'll be issuing lots of citations and notices to appear, rather than taking people to jail. We still can take people into custody if an officer deems there's a threat.

"That's often how conflicts are resolved, by taking one party to jail. This will make things different. When people call the police on somebody, our community is going to be frustrated at times. We're going to come, but we may have to drive away."

Precise details for police, regarding which crimes and conduct are grounds for detention still are being worked out.

"The devil is, as always, in the details," the sheriff said.

Ben Ruddell, of the Illinois ACLU, agreed the "pulling back" from pre-trial incarceration during COVID was helpful to the criminal-justice system across the state.

"It dramatically lowered jail populations without corresponding increases in crime," he said.

Courts and police will adapt to the changes that come with reform too, Ruddell said.

"Right now, police have discretion to make custodial arrests for anything — petty offenses, property crimes, shoplifting," he said. "They will retain the authority to make custodial arrests, of course. Things like burglary and armed robbery; those things don't go away."

To be determined

Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, courts will have clear guidelines on which defendants qualify for release and which are too risky.

Standards are being confirmed in the areas of risk and qualifying offenses for automatic detention. For instance, domestic violence, certain firearm felonies and human trafficking qualify as non-probationable crimes, though the state recognizes the interpretation of "non-probationable" can vary.

In a statement this month from the Supreme Court of Illinois, its Pretrial Implementation Task Force revealed a new flowchart that sets out pre-trial release conditions. Previous charts have detailed plans for dealing with actions to be taken before first appearances and release-from-custody details.

But the high court added, "This is the fourth flowchart and considerations document released by the Task Force, and these draft guidance documents are subject to change."

Wherever the policy changes land, the point of the reform remains intact: Rid the system of the influence of wealth.

It is not yet clear whether Griswold and Cannon would qualify for pre-trial release under the act, given that both were charged with multiple felonies. In any event, both would be evaluated for their risk to the public or specific individuals and the likelihood of fleeing to avoid prosecution.

But the ability to pay a cash bond or to pay for an experienced attorney would have no bearing on their incarceration.

Blanca Leal, one of three sisters of Ceci Nache, who died in the crash with Griswold, said someone from her family had attended every one of the court hearings. They were disappointed, she said, when they learned Griswold never was processed through the jail, and her high-profile attorney was able to get her released without serving a day.

Bail reform may result in pre-trial release of other defendants who face the same charges, Leal understands, but the inconsistent treatment, based on money, is a bitter pill.

"It's about resources," Leal said. "It isn't fair that some can go out and about and on with their lives. Where is the justice in this system?

"If you have the money to pay someone who knows how to play the game — and I hate to put it that way — your justice is different."