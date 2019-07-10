Opening statements will begin Thursday morning in the trial of 13-year-old Luke Andrews, who is charged with trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August.
Attorneys on Wednesday selected the eight men and seven women who will hear the case following three days of questioning in Scott County District Court. Three of them will serve as alternate jurors.
The trial is slated to last eight days.
Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
According to court records, Andrews, then 12, walked into a classroom at the junior high at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun.
Andrews aimed the gun at a student teacher, made a sweeping gesture with the barrel of the gun across the room toward all of the students in the class, and told everyone to get on the ground.
He then pointed the gun in the face of a teacher and pulled the trigger; the safety was on and the gun did not fire. The teacher and school counselor "eventually had to literally pull the gun" out from his hand, prosecutors have said in court documents.
Andrews is being tried as a youthful offender in adult court. If convicted, he will be sentenced in and remain under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before their 18th birthday, according to Iowa law. At that time, the case is remanded back to adult court, where a judge determines whether to impose a sentence or discharge the juvenile, among other sentencing options.
Andrews is represented by Meenakshi Brandt and Melanie Thwing. The case will be tried by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
Visit www.qctimes.com or follow reporter Tara Becker-Gray on Twitter for coverage of the trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.