Two parolees have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in which they broke into multiple energy substations and stole hundreds of pounds of copper they sold to area metal dealers.
Daniel Wayne Simmons, 36, of 324 Main St., Apt. 304, Davenport, is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of burglary tools.
Third-degree burglary is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a 5-year prison sentence. The meth charge is a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence. Possession of burglary tools is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a 2-year prison sentence.
Anthony Vincent Ettore, 53, of 8448 N. Fairmount St., Lot 49, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and possession of burglary tools.
Ongoing criminal conduct is a Class B felony that carries a 25-year prison sentence, while second degree theft is a Class D felony that carries a 5-year prison sentence.
According to affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff's deputy Ryan Strom, between Oct. 25 and Dec 1, Simmons at least three times broke into the MidAmerican Energy substation, 18500 110th Ave., and stole hundreds of pounds of copper.
Simmons cased damage to the building, fencing and power generating structures that is estimated to cost more than $24,000 to repair. He is alleged to have stolen between 800 and 1,000 pounds of copper wire. He sold some of it at Rich Metals in Davenport as well as Del's Metal in Rock Island.
Simmons and Ettore also went to locations in Johnson County, Muscatine County and Clinton County to steal copper, with the last burglary occurring Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
When deputies searched Simmons apartment, they found 4 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Simmons is on parole for convictions of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Ettore was found in possession of some of the 700 pounds of copper stolen during Tuesday's burglary of a Clinton substation. The copper taken in that break-in is valued at more than $2,000.
He scrapped 182 pounds of copper on Dec. 21 for which he was paid $378.40. Then on Dec. 23, he sold for scrap 138 pounds of copper for $311.40.
Ettore is on parole a conviction of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Simmons was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond. He also is facing charges of possession of meth-making materials, first-degree theft and possession of stolen property.
Ettore was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on $25,000 bond, cash or surety.
Both men face the possibility that their parole will be revoked and they will return to prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.