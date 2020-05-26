People remembering Timon Mayfield at site of weekend shooting in Rock Island

Gay said people who knew Mayfield are “confused” and angry about the killing.

“It was murder right there,” Gay said. “Somebody pulled a gun and started shooting. It was stupid and a waste. It’s a waste of a life.”

Preliminary results of an autopsy showed Mayfield was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Toxicology tests were performed but the results were pending as of Tuesday.

Updates on the conditions of the other wounded men were not available Tuesday, but police said initially that two were treated and released, one needed emergency surgery, and the fourth was sent to Iowa City for further treatment.

Two men were arrested. Rock Island County court records state both were accused of fighting with police and firefighters.

Jasper A. Mayfield Jr., 34, Rock Island, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, according to court records. He is accused of hitting a police officer and an EMT. The EMT suffered a broken nose.

Eugene L. Roberts, 35, Rock Island, was charged with aggravated battery for shoving a police officer, according to court records.

Both men were arrested at the scene, according to police reports.