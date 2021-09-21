Police arrest three women described as being part of organized theft ring

Davenport police have arrested three women described in court documents as being part of an organized theft ring that steals merchandise and then resells it for personal profit.

The women also are accused of using a 13-year-old to help engage in thefts.

Dorothy Shannae Ann Rogers, 28, of Davenport, who is on probation until March 3, 2023, for a conviction for assault with a weapon, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Scott County Jail. She was released after posting a $3,500 cash-only bond.

Daminica Docenda Shamone Bragg, 23, and Ronde Micholete Rogers, 47, both of Davenport, were arrested Aug. 31 and booked into the Scott County Jail. They were released after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond through a bonding company.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jennifer Brewer, at 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 24, a theft occurred at T.J. Maxx, 4026 E. 53rd St. Brewer said there were eight other reports associated with the group and seven other incidents that had not been caught on video.