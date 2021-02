Davenport Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a person at an apartment 2654 W. Central Park Ave.

Police were called to the scene at 4:32 p.m. for a welfare check.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police have not released the name of the deceased person or a cause of death.

The property is owned by Patrick R. Rupp. The property is PR Masonry Inc. Apartments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0