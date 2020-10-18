Police diversity in Scott County: Recruiting a diverse force is a 'great challenge'

Sikorski said it is important for all Davenport residents to see their police force as striving to be open-minded and committed to change.

"We — along with the Bettendorf police and the Scott County Sheriff's Department — have worked very hard to listen to the local NAACP and LULAC to hear about concerns and suggestions.

"We are working very hard to build trust," Sikorski said. "I think we have formed a trusting working group and it's respectful.

"We don't always hear the things we want to hear, but when you're in a trusting, respectful atmosphere, those hard things to hear are a product of mutual respect."

The Davenport Police Department has 14 officers considered members of minorities — seven Black officers, or 4.2% of the force; five Hispanic officers, 3% and two Asian officers, 1.2%.

Sikorski and Kimball were candid about the difficulty recruiting minority officers to the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities.

"We seem to have more success with local recruiting than outside the Quad-Cities," Sikorski said. "It seems like officer candidates want to be familiar with the area they could be working in."

Kimball said much of the hiring process is out of the hands of police chiefs.