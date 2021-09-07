Police ID Moline motorcyclists killed near Kewanee

A man and woman from Moline who died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle that had crossed the center line of Illinois 78 in Henry County were identified Tuesday by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Garry Kelly, 42, and Leah Kelly, 42, both of Moline, were on a motorcycle when they were hit by a passenger car being driven by a 17-year-old girl from Kewanee. The passenger car also hit an SUV being driven by a man from Mahomet. Besides the driver, the SUV had six passengers, five of whom were juveniles ranging in age from 1 month to 13 years old, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near 880N and Illinois 78 just north of Kewanee.

Gary Kelly and Leah Kelly were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants from the other two vehicles were taken to a local hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

