Princeton woman involved in theft of $33,000 of property from Walcott hotel sentenced to two years probation

A Princeton woman arrested in May for the theft of almost $33,000 worth of property from a Walcott hotel was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation.
Christina Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, reportedly helped John David Daniels, 42, of Princeton, break into a hotel room on March 26 at the Comfort Inn, where Trudeau worked.
The couple took several items from the room, including multiple power tools; camping gear; two fire extinguishers; a Rolex watch; keys to a Nissan Titan truck, which Daniels used to leave the hotel; and other items. In total, the value of the goods was estimated at $32,653.20.
The property belonged to Adam Vannoy, who had been arrested in the hotel the day before by federal ATF agents. Vannoy, of Colorado, was wanted on multiple federal gun charges.
Trudeau said she took the items out of the hotel because she wanted to find Vannoy's family to ensure his property was returned to him. After being confronted by the police Trudeau and Daniels returned the property.
Trudeau was originally charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy, but in July the theft charge was dropped and she pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge as part of a plea agreement.
Daniels was also charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy, as well as operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. He pleaded not guilty in June and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.