Princeton woman involved in theft of $33,000 of property from Walcott hotel sentenced to two years probation

A Princeton woman arrested in May for the theft of almost $33,000 worth of property from a Walcott hotel was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation.

Christina Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, reportedly helped John David Daniels, 42, of Princeton, break into a hotel room on March 26 at the Comfort Inn, where Trudeau worked.

The couple took several items from the room, including multiple power tools; camping gear; two fire extinguishers; a Rolex watch; keys to a Nissan Titan truck, which Daniels used to leave the hotel; and other items. In total, the value of the goods was estimated at $32,653.20.

The property belonged to Adam Vannoy, who had been arrested in the hotel the day before by federal ATF agents. Vannoy, of Colorado, was wanted on multiple federal gun charges.