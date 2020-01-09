Two women are suing the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and CEO Paul Rumler, alleging age and gender discrimination contributed to their termination from the chamber.
The suit was filed in November in Scott County on behalf of Mary E. Brandsgard and Sharon Moore, according to court documents. It contends the chamber ended their employment because they were older women.
Also named in the suit was Kristin Glass, identified as the chamber's chief strategy officer.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages that include lost earnings and benefits, and attorneys fees, court documents state. A dollar amount was not specified. They are also seeking injunctions against the defendants to prevent similar wrongdoing in the future against Brandsgard and Moore or other people in similar circumstances.
Asked for comment, the chamber issued this statement:
"Since early 2018, the Quad Cities Chamber has focused on becoming a more effective, efficient, and financially strong entity. These changes have allowed the Chamber to continue its mission and better meet the needs of the community. As part of this process, the Chamber restructured its budget, work plan, and workforce. The restructure resulted in much needed and positive growth for the Chamber, but also led to the elimination of certain positions within the organization. Based on such restructuring, the Chamber finds itself defendant in a lawsuit brought by two former Chamber employees. The Chamber stands by the difficult decisions it made during the restructure and will defend those decisions. The Chamber will not comment further on the pending litigation."
This story will be updated.
