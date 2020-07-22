Reward increased to $10,000 in Breasia Terrell missing person case

Police Chief Paul Sikorski said there had been no arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators were continuing to serve search warrants, conduct interviews, check locations and analyze evidence, he said.

“This investigation is still full force ahead,” Sikorski said.

The FBI has been helping since July 10, and agents have been brought in from around the United States, Johnson said. They include specialists in child abduction, telephone analysis, and evidence collection and analysis.

Their help has included participating in interviews and searches, she said.

The agents may not have been as visible as the uniformed local officers during the investigation because of the nature of their work, Johnson said.

“But we certainly have been here,” she said.

Dinkins has been in custody since July 10 and was still being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for the sex-offender registry violation, a class D felony, according to the jail website.

Court records say police have searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St.