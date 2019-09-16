A Rock Island woman on probation in Scott County for leading police on a high-speed, two-state chase in April was arrested Friday night in LeClaire after another high-speed, two-state chase that left her passenger injured.
Tana Lashay Tate, 24, of the 2400 block of 8th Avenue, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:26 p.m. Friday on a charge of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
She also was cited for driving while license denied or revoked, driving while license suspended, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Bond was set Saturday at $5,000 cash or surety. She remained in the jail as of Monday morning.
At 6:36 p.m. Friday, Tana was eluding Illinois police when she entered Iowa on Interstate 80 westbound, driving at speeds over 90 mph in a 65 mph, according to an arrest affidavit filed by LeClaire Police.
A Hampton, Illinois officer used stop sticks at the 306 mile marker and the vehicle came to a rest in the barrier wires.
The front seat passenger was transported by Medic EMS for a possible broken leg, according to the affidavit.
A record check showed Tate's driving status has been revoked and she did not have a required vehicle liability insurance document. There also was no proof of insurance in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 24.
In June, Tana was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with all but 60 days suspended, and placed on one year of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to eluding and child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors.
At 2:10 a.m. April 20, a Davenport police officer observed a gold Chrysler Town & Country northbound in the 1200 block of Iowa Street, according to arrest affidavits filed in the case.
Officers tried to stop the car in the 3900 block of Eastern Avenue, but it sped westbound on Veteran's Memorial Parkway and turned north on Brady Street before taking the Interstate 80 eastbound exit. Officers used stop sticks to pop the car's tires, but it continued along the shoulder, nearly striking a semi truck. The vehicle crossed the I-80 Bridge eastbound into Illinois and finally stopped just before reaching Exit 7 toward Colona.
Officers found children ages 2, 1 and 4-months-old were unrestrained inside the van.
Tate admitted she saw police trying to stop the van and told officers she was aware of the danger she put her children in by driving at high speeds.
