Rock Island County to impose curfew tonight

"There is no dissension; we're all on the same page," he said. "Our priority is to keep residents safe."

East Moline police Chief Jeff Ramsey confirmed area police chiefs, city officials and the county are meeting this afternoon to discuss curfews and contingency plans should the disturbances shift to the Illinois side tonight.

"We are going to meet and discuss things like curfew and so forth," Ramsey said. "Hopefully have something about that. We are meeting (also) to have contingencies about any civil unrest. We are definitely preparing. Hopefully nothing occurs but obviously we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we weren’t preparing after what occurred over in Davenport (Sunday)."

Steven VanHuizen, chief deputy for the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, also confirmed the plan.

"Things are fluid and there will be another meeting regarding a plan in place,'' VanHuizen said. " We will be mobile for whatever the situation might be. It's really a fluid situation.''

Jeff Rusk, owner of Rock Island's Steve's Old Time Tap, is closing his doors at 8:30 p.m. Bill Healy owner of Bridges Catering, can only sit back and hope his Rock Island-based headquarters goes unharmed.