Rock Island man gets 37 month sentence in federal prison for marijuana, firearms charges

A 33-year-old Rock Island man has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison after pleading guilty to marijuana and firearms charges.

James Bell III, also known as Boog, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Cedar Rapids.

Bell had pleaded guilty July 13 to one count each of distribution of marijuana near a park after a prior drug conviction, using a telephone to set up a drug transaction and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to U.S. District Court electronic records, on Nov. 21, 2017, Bell distributed marijuana within 1,000 feet of Orange Park located on Washington Street in Dubuque, Iowa. Bell had been convicted of a felony drug charge in Cook County, Illinois, in 2007.

In connection with the marijuana charge, Bell used a telephone to set up the drug transaction.

On Dec. 7, Bell was in possession of two .22-caliber handguns. In addition to his Cook County drug conviction, Bell also has two convictions for domestic abuse in Dubuque County, and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.