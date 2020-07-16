Scott and Clinton county emergency management are now coordinating volunteer searches for Breasia Terrell

The search for Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, has moved to Clinton County, based on new information, Davenport Police said in a press conference from the Clinton County Law Center Thursday.
Breasia was last seen a week ago — late Thursday, July 9, or early Friday, July 10 — in the 2700 block of E. 53rd Street. Previous searches have focused on areas around Credit Island.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday.
Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, is a person of interest in the case and has been held in Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation since Friday.
Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel asked anyone who may have seen a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Camanche or Clinton county area between 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to noon, Friday, July 10, to contact Davenport Police.
Bladel also said Family Resources Survivor Services is assisting the family. Anyone who wants to help support the family can call Family Resources at 866-921-3354.
Scott County and Clinton County emergency management agencies are coordinating volunteer search operations will be coordinated out of Low Moor Community Center, 232 3rd Ave., Clinton, Ia. Volunteers are asked to check in there, where they will be given more information about the search operations.
Helping in the investigation are Bettendorf Police, Scott County Sheriff, Clinton County Sheriff, Camanche Police, Clinton Police, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Scott County Emergency Management, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County CERT, Iowa USAR and the FBI, according to a release from the Davenport Police.
The search also includes aerial support provided by Iowa State Patrol and Clinton Police.
The Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also involved.
For more information, visit davenportiowa.com/missingchild
Watch Now: Dennis Harker with Quad Cities Missing Persons Network on searching for Breasia Terrell
Watch Now: Quad Cities Missing Person Network in Low Moor searching for Breasia Terrell
Breasia update
Watch Now: Search for Breasia Terrell
Watch Now: Update on the search for Breasia Terrell
Watch Now: Aishia Lankford, the mother of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, talks about the latest in the search
Watch Now: Balloon Release for Breasia Terrell
Watch Now: Drone Search for Breasia Terrell
WATCH NOW: Anton D. Taylor Sr. had message while searching for Breasia Terrell
071220-qc-nws-breasia-001
071220-qc-nws-breasia-002
071220-qc-nws-breasia-003
071220-qc-nws-breasia-004
071220-qc-nws-breasia-005
071220-qc-nws-breasia-006
071220-qc-nws-breasia-007
071220-qc-nws-breasia-008
071220-qc-nws-breasia-009
071220-qc-nws-breasia-010
071220-qc-nws-breasia-011
071220-qc-nws-breasia-012
071220-qc-nws-breasia-013
071220-qc-nws-breasia-014
071220-qc-nws-breasia-015
071220-qc-nws-breasia-016
071220-qc-nws-breasia-017
071220-qc-nws-breasia-018
071220-qc-nws-breasia-019
071220-qc-nws-breasia-020
Watch Now: Balloon Release for Breasia Terrell
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.