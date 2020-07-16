Scott and Clinton county emergency management are now coordinating volunteer searches for Breasia Terrell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The search for Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, has moved to Clinton County, based on new information, Davenport Police said in a press conference from the Clinton County Law Center Thursday.

Breasia was last seen a week ago — late Thursday, July 9, or early Friday, July 10 — in the 2700 block of E. 53rd Street. Previous searches have focused on areas around Credit Island.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, is a person of interest in the case and has been held in Scott County Jail on a sex offender registry violation since Friday.

Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel asked anyone who may have seen a maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Camanche or Clinton county area between 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9, to noon, Friday, July 10, to contact Davenport Police.

Bladel also said Family Resources Survivor Services is assisting the family. Anyone who wants to help support the family can call Family Resources at 866-921-3354.

Scott County and Clinton County emergency management agencies are coordinating volunteer search operations will be coordinated out of Low Moor Community Center, 232 3rd Ave., Clinton, Ia. Volunteers are asked to check in there, where they will be given more information about the search operations.