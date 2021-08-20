Scott County Jail corrections officer assaulted by juvenile inmates

A corrections officer in the Scott County Jail was assaulted by two juvenile inmates and sustained minor injuries.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released, then took a few days off of work to recover, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

Lane said the attack, which happened on Aug. 5, was completely random and unprovoked. The two juveniles have both been charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to the charging affidavits, video footage shows the juveniles punching the officer multiple times.

"Incidents where there are assaults on correctional officers occur occasionally and often times there are no injuries or only minor injuries. Serious injuries are rare," Lane said. "The juveniles are still in the Scott County Jail without committing further assaults and jail operations have since returned to normal."

The assault comes as Scott County officials have been discussing options for housing juvenile inmates after Dec. 18, when a state and federal mandate goes into effect which states that any youth awaiting trial as an adult must be removed from jail, unless a court finds that they cannot be safely held in juvenile detention.

