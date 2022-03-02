Scott County probationer sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearm as a felon

A Scott County probationer has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

During a sentencing hearing Monday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, District Chief Judge Stephanie Rose also ordered Marshall Eugene Popp, 31, of Davenport, to serve three years on supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.

Popp will receive credit for the time he served in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Popp was arrested by Davenport Police on March 25, 2021, for being a felon in possession of a handgun and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.

Scott County prosecutors added a third count against Popp for being a convicted domestic abuse offender in possession of a firearm.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers, Popp was in possession of a loaded .22-caliber Ruger pistol. The weapon had one bullet in the chamber and six bullets in the magazine.

At the time of his arrest on the gun and drug charges, Popp was on probation in Scott County after pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse and second-degree criminal mischief, the latter charge being a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. He was sentenced to two years on supervised probation in the cases during a hearing March 3, 2020, in Scott County District Court.

Federal authorities took over the gun charge on July 22. Popp pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 1.

A probation revocation hearing on the Scott County convictions is scheduled for March 14 in district court.

Popp’s criminal history in Scott County dates back to 2014 when on May 27 of that year he was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to police, Popp set a fire in the bathroom at Lumpy’s Bar and Grill, 1509 Harrison St., about 11 p.m. April 4, while several people were in the building.

Popp pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree arson, a Class C felony that carries 10 years. During a sentencing hearing March 18, 2015, District Court Judge Tom Reidel sentenced Popp to serve three years on supervised probation. He completed that probation on Feb. 19, 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0