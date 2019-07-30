A semitrailer crash has the eastbound Interstate 74 ramp to Interstate 280 west in Moline partially closed as authorities clean up.
The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. as the semitrailer attempted to use the ramp, but crossed the shoulder and struck the median wall at the ramp's top, according to the Illinois State Police. The vehicle then came to rest in the median.
As of 4:15 p.m., the crash was causing periodic closures on the ramp as emergency crews worked to clean up the site, the state police said.
No one was reported injured, the state police said. The semitrailer's driver, Dupree L. Brim, 51, Bettendorf, was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
