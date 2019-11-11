{{featured_button_text}}

Two semitrailers and a passenger vehicle have crashed on Interstate 74 about three miles east of the  Quad-City International Airport, closing the eastbound lanes. 

The crash, at mile marker 8, has closed both east lanes, and the Illinois State Police are advising motorists heading east to use U.S. Route 6 or Interstate 80 as a detour. 

More information will be posted as it becomes available.  

