Shots fired investigation leads to arrest of Davenport man on drug trafficking charges

A shots-fired investigation early Sunday led to the arrest of a Davenport man on charges of selling methamphetamine and “crack” cocaine, Davenport police said.

Jatavius Daishawn Davis, 22, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of cocaine base, or “crack.”

Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Davis also was wanted on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine from an investigation Oct. 1, 2020, when police allege he sold 1.10 grams of crack to a confidential source in the area of 405 E. Locust St. That controlled buy was recorded using an audio-video recorder, according to the arrest affidavit.

In Sunday’s incident, Davenport Police Sgt. Ann Sievert said in her arrest affidavit that at 12:57 a.m., officers responded to shots fired on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge. The shots were heard by officers in the area.

Officers spotted a white Dodge Durango leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit ensued.