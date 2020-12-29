Siebke enters not-guilty plea in Baby April murder case

The hands of the Sentry Quartz clock on the cinder-block wall outside Courtroom 100 in the Rock Island County Justice Center were stuck at 2:24 Tuesday morning.

For 28 years, time stood still in Moline's Baby April case - until Dec. 17, when detectives from the Moline Police Department arrested Angela Siebke and charged her with the killing of the long-unidentified infant girl known as "Baby April."

The 47-year-old Siebke, from Whitehall, Ohio, appeared in Courtroom 100 via closed-circuit television Tuesday with attorney Steve Hanna and entered a not-guilty plea to a first-degree murder charge in death of the little girl.

Siebke waived her preliminary hearing and formal arraignment. She is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a bond of $1 million. Her next hearing date is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22.

Hanna also asked Judge Norma Kauzlarich to remove herself from the case, a request that was granted.

After the hearing Hanna said he made the request "because it's my client's right and it is just a matter of procedure. We have nothing against Judge Kauzlarich."