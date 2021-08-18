Silvis man charged with murder in shooting death released on bond

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. on May 28 to investigate a call of shots fired.

Thomas was originally being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond. He had a bond reduction hearing in front of Judge Carol Pentuic on Aug. 4, and the bond was changed to $200,000 (10%). Court records show as of Wednesday morning that Thomas paid $12,000, but a representative from the circuit court's office said the rest of the bond was paid with a credit card and is still processing.