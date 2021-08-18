Silvis man charged with murder in shooting death released on bond

A Silvis man charged with murder was released on a $20,000 bond Wednesday.
Cordell O. Thomas, 19, was arrested by Silvis police after allegedly shooting Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28, to death on May 28.
Thomas faces a mandatory minimum of 45 years in prison if found guilty.
Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release that officers were called to 1413 11th St. about 4:45 p.m. on May 28 to investigate a call of shots fired.
Officers found Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, with a gunshot wound and rendered aid. He died at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Thomas was originally being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond. He had a bond reduction hearing in front of Judge Carol Pentuic on Aug. 4, and the bond was changed to $200,000 (10%). Court records show as of Wednesday morning that Thomas paid $12,000, but a representative from the circuit court's office said the rest of the bond was paid with a credit card and is still processing.