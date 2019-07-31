A man who pleaded guilty in May in Rock Island County to sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to 10 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
James A. Bray, 40, of Silvis, pleaded guilty on May 31 to predatory criminal sexual assault, according to Rock Island County court records. He was sentenced on July 26. He must serve 85% of the sentence and three years of mandatory supervised release once the prison term is complete.
The charge was one of about a dozen connected to the two felony cases that accused Bray of committing sex crimes against two children, records state. The charges alleged the criminal acts occurred between 2010 and 2015 in one case, and from 2015 to 2018 in the other.
The rest of the charges, all aggravated criminal sexual abuse, have been dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court records state. Negotiations between the sides developed a possible sentencing range of six to 30 years.
The sentencing judge was Frank R. Fuhr, and he made his ruling with the assistance of a presentence investigation, court records state. Such investigations produce a report designed to assist judges in determining the appropriate sentence.
Several people also made victim impact statements during the July 26 hearing. People affected by a crime are allowed to detail in these statements what the experience has done to them. Sometimes they do it themselves; other times the statement is read into the record for them by an advocate.
The attorneys on both sides of the case also argued for what they believed the appropriate sentence should be based on their interpretation of the evidence, court records state. Bray also made a statement.
The details of these statements were not provided in available court records.
