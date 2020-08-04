Silvis woman charged in multiple Davenport robberies

A Silvis woman faces multiple charges in robberies to three Davenport stores after the car she was a passenger in led police on a pursuit that injured a motorcyclist Monday night.
Here's how Davenport police say events unfolded:
The pursuit began about 6:17 p.m. when officers patrolling near Lombard and Gaines streets observed a white Cadillac SRX thought to be involved in an armed robbery in Silvis, Ill., earlier in the day.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle it fled.
Officers were authorized to pursue the vehicle, but lost the suspect vehicle near Washington and High streets after the squad car was involved in a crash that caused significant damage but no injuries.
At 6:20 p.m., a second police unit located the suspect vehicle in the area of Locust and Howell streets and reengaged in a pursuit.
The suspect vehicle then pulled in front of a motorcycle at 16th and Division streets causing the rider to hit the rear driver's side of the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle continued to flee the area.
Officers performed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) in the area of 16th and Fillmore streets ultimately disabling the suspect vehicle. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.
Dybreona Pollard, 27, of Silvis, was charged with three counts of 2nd degree robbery in connection with the robberies at Smokin Joes, 1606 W. Locust St. on Saturday, QC Mart, 3545 Eastern Ave. on Sunday, and the QC Mart, 2845 E. 53rd St. on Sunday.
The driver of the Cadillac SRX, T. Wayne Allen, 52, of Davenport was charged with eluding police with injury and serious injury by vehicle.
The motorcyclist was transported to Genesis Medical Center by MEDIC for treatment of serious injuries.
