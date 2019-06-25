The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center will need 64 beds to accommodate the increase in juveniles being detained by 2037, a study commissioned by the county found.
The detention center, located between the courthouse and county building, has a capacity of 16 beds, plus two in-take beds.
After evaluating options suggested in the study, the Core Planning Group — made up of representatives from the detention center, Scott County Jail and the county — recommends a new juvenile detention center be built at a new location.
“The juvenile detention center is the No. 1 priority because it’s so expensive to house juveniles in other locations, and it becomes the biggest priority because we don’t want to run out of juvenile space,” Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said, adding the current building was not built to be a detention center.
The group also is recommending renovating space in the Scott County Jail. The project, if approved by the Scott County Board, is estimated at more than $30.5 million.
In the summer of 2018, the county began assessing the needs of the juvenile detention center and the jail. They partnered with Wold Architects and Engineers and Justice Planners to develop a plan to establish current and future capacity requirements and associated operational costs.
During a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors got their first glimpse at the study’s findings and several options to address the needs.
According to the study, the juvenile detention center population remained fairly steady from 2008 through 2016 and had a daily population average of 8.4 to 11.5 juveniles, which could be easily accommodated.
The average has increased over the last two years, making it necessary to house juveniles in other counties.
“Nationally, we don’t see this level of increase in juvenile detention,” Alan Richardson, of Justice Planners, told the board Tuesday.
He noted that recent changes over the last two or three years and the spike in juvenile crime, specifically vehicle thefts, is the driving that number.
The study found that the average daily population of the detention center is projected to be 48 by 2037, with a needed bed space of 64.
Jeremy Kaiser, director of the juvenile detention center and diversion programs, said the projected number of needed bed space was high but “just taking a look at our recent surge over the last couple of years in juvenile detention usage, it doesn’t surprise me as much.”
The recent re-authorization of the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Act by Congress also will create a more urgent need for bed space, he said.
The Act states that juveniles who have been waived as adults must be held in juvenile detention, rather than adult jail, unless a judge finds that the juvenile cannot be safely held in the juvenile detention and must be held in the jail.
Kaiser said the jail this year averages more than 13 juveniles a day. The average for this year for the juvenile detention center is around 22, he said.
“We’re going to need 35 beds as soon as 2021, and even if they decide to build this facility, they are not going to have it built in two years. We’re probably talking three to five yeas out with all the planning and construction and everything that’s going to be involved. So that’s going to be a crisis for us within two years.”
The jail population is also growing, though not as dramatically, the study found. Currently, the average daily population is 342. That population is projected to increase to 425 inmates by 2037, according to the study.
The projected bed space needed to accommodate the increase is 484 by 2037.
Lane said the renovation recommendation is to segment the special management unit, which holds inmates with behavioral issues, to allow the jail to put more classifications of inmates within the same amount of space. The renovation plan also will make some changes in the booking area, he said.
More staff will be needed to accommodate the growth at both facilities. The study found that there is an immediate need for about 10 more correctional officers to safely operate the jail.
Lane said the sheriff’s officer was approved to increase the number of correctional guards from 59 to 64 on July 1.
“Sixty-four was to get us through all the overtime needs that was so devastating on employees because we were losing employees,” he said.
Supervisor Ken Croken expressed concern about moving forward with the assumption that there will be an increase in demand at both facilities.
“I hope that this body is going to be as diligent and aggressive in seeking an inmate reduction plan as well as a jail expansion plan,” he said.
“Let’s not go forward assuming that we’re going to have the same levels of crime increase … that we have today. Let’s take a breath and look at what we could do to incarcerate fewer of these people. Diversion programs, pretrial release programs, community monitoring, there’s a whole range of creative programs out there.”
Kaiser said the county is “very dedicated” to diversion programs and said there are already community supervision programs, GPS and in-home detention, and an auto theft accountability program.
“That hasn’t been forgotten,” he said. “We are focused on prevention, and we’re doing more than most.”
Croken also urged the board to engage with the city of Davenport and the Downtown Davenport Partnership during the process.
“We are essentially creating a penal colony in the middle of downtown Davenport,” he said. “That is not, perhaps, conducive to business development.”
Lane said he initially believed that it made sense for the juvenile detention center and the jail to be in the same building, but separate, so that they could utilize the same kitchen, medical staff, and laundry and could transport inmates securely to and from court.
However, building a new juvenile detention center and renovating the current jail space makes the most sense.
“The primary reason for that is the amount of real estate so that we do not end up landlocked and unable to expand either facility in the future,” he said.
