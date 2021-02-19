Suspect named in officer-involved shooting in Davenport

A man shot by a police officer Thursday night was identified Friday.

Clarence Washington, 30, of Davenport, is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment for sustained injuries, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Washington was suspected in an armed robbery Thursday morning, and was found about six hours later near West Kimberly Road and Division Street, where he and a Davenport Police officer exchanged fire, the release said.

One of the officers was taken to Genesis Medical Facility with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

According to the news release, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of East 12th Street to investigate a report of an armed robbery of a person.

The suspect had fled when officers arrived. Through an investigation, officers identified Washington and the car, a four-door Acura sedan, in which he was riding.

At 5:43 p.m., an officer in a marked patrol vehicle saw the vehicle near West Kimberly Road and Division Street and identified Washington as the driver.