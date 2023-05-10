Three people were killed and two others were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County, the Iowa State Patrol said.
The crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Iowa Highway 92 at L Avenue west of Grandview.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2006 Toyota RAV4 was eastbound on Iowa 92 and attempted to pass a semitrailer. The Toyota struck a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.
Both the Toyota and the Chevrolet came to rest in a field north of the roadway.
Three people were killed, including both drivers, and two were injured. One of the injured was taken by Wapello Ambulance to University Hospitals, Iowa City, while the other injured person was taken to University Hospitals by UIHC AirCare Air Ambulance.
The conditions of the injured were not available Monday night.
The names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family members.
Police did not say how many people were in each of the vehicles.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
A glimpse at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service
The Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial vehicle, which reads "In Valor There Is Hope," and "Never Forgotten" across the back, parked in front of the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service.
OLIVIA ALLEN
An officer from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office salutes at the flower wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center.
OLIVIA ALLEN
An line of officers from several Quad-Cities and surrounding law enforcement agencies stand during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center.
OLIVIA ALLEN
Two Bettendorf police officers salute at the flower wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center.
OLIVIA ALLEN
An officer from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office places a flower in the wreath honoring fallen officers during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center.
OLIVIA ALLEN
Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart gives opening remarks at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday at the Rock Island County Justice Center.
OLIVIA ALLEN
A line of vehicles proceed onto 3rd Ave. in Rock Island during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service, which began at Adventure Community Church in Davenport and ended at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday.
OLIVIA ALLEN
A group of Illinois State Police officers salute during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday.
OLIVIA ALLEN
A family member of fallen Clinton Police Department officer Todd Stone receives a white flower in honor of Stone's service and sacrifice during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Sunday.
OLIVIA ALLEN
A Rock Island County Sheriff's Office vehicle turns onto 3rd Ave. in Rock Island during the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service procession, which began at Adventure Community Church in Davenport and ended at the Rock Island County Justice Center on Sunday.
OLIVIA ALLEN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.