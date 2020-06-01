Timeline of turmoil: All 8 arrested in Quad-Cities unrest, including police ambush, are local men

Eight men are in custody for various offenses related a pair of shootings Sunday night and early Monday, including the ambush on an unmarked Davenport police vehicle in which an officer was wounded.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has provided a timeline of the violent events from Sunday night into Monday during which four people were shot, two of whom have died.
Arrested were:
- Michael Linn Cross, 27, Davenport, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury with serious injury. He was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail without bond.
- Lashawn D’James Hensley, 27, Rock Island, is charged with carrying weapons, trespass with injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Hensley also was wanted on Scott County warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, eluding and operating while intoxicated-first offense.
Hensley also has two interstate arrest warrants out of Rock Island County, and also has an arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshals. He was being held in the Scott County Jail without bond on the interstate and federal warrants, and on $22,000 bond, cash or surety, on the Scott County charges.
- Raheem Jacques Houston, 27, Davenport, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail without bond.
- Devell Carl Lewis, 32, Rock Island, is charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver ecstasy and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. He also is being held on for violating his probation. He was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on $16,000 bond, cash or surety, for the eluding and drug charges, and without bond for the violation of his probation.
- Don Christopher White Jr., 34, Rock Island, is charged with eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also is wanted on a warrant out of Rock Island and has absconded from parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
White was paroled Jan. 24 from the Jacksonville Correctional Center and then failed to report and meet the terms of his parole. He had been serving a 10-year prison sentence for cocaine trafficking in Rock Island County.
White was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond and without bond for on the hold that has been placed on him by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
- Deaguise Ramont Hall, 31, Rock Island, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail without bond.
- Brandon Jerome Pullman, 29, Rock Island, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury. He was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail without bond.
- Lamar Marquese Clay, 28, of Davenport, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons. Clay was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Clay was arrested at Trinity at Terrace Park with the gunshot victim from the incident outside of Necker's Jewelers. He was the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala. A Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was found under the driver's seat.
Walton said at 11:12 p.m. Sunday, officers went to the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road, the location of Walmart, for a disturbance. A gunshot had been fired from an unknown source striking Italia Marie Kelly, 22, of Davenport, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Kelly died as a result of a gunshot wound to her torso. No officers fired any shots. The homicide is being investigated by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations.
At 12:13 a.m., Monday officers responded to a report of shots fired at 4007 E. 53rd St., outside of Necker’s Jewelers. Numerous casings of several different calibers were recovered.
Shortly afterward a gunshot victim arrived at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. The victim was struck multiple times in the legs and was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with serious injuries. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle in which the victim went to the hospital. The magazine for the gun was found at the scene at 4007 E. 53rd St.
Surveillance video at the scene shows multiple people approaching the business, one of them carrying a brick. Some of the people can be identified from the video.
The video recorded other cars arriving and the people walking away from the business. There is an exchange of gunfire. Several people involved in the shooting can be identified from the video. After the shots are fired they ran to the vehicles and fled the scene.
At 2:55 a.m., Monday, officers responded to the area of 1400 Myrtle to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Three officers were in an unmarked police vehicle that was in the alley when about 13 shots were fired at their vehicle.
The officer driving the vehicle was struck twice, with one shot striking his holstered gun and another shot hitting him in the leg.
Other rounds struck the headrest behind the officer’s head.
An officer returned fire, and the suspects got into a vehicle and drove off. The wounded officer was taken to the hospital while other squads pursued the suspect vehicle. The name of the wounded officer has not been released, but authorities say he is good condition.
During the pursuit a handgun was thrown from the suspect vehicle, which eventually crashed in the 1900 block of Mound Street.
Hensley fled the vehicle on foot but was soon captured.
The other occupants of the vehicle were White, Hall, Houston, Lewis and Cross.
White, Lewis and Cross have been identified as being at the shooting outside of Necker’s Jewelers on East 53rd Street.
Seven firearms plus ammunition and magazines were seized from the vehicle.
Back at the Myrtle Street scene, officers found a person lying dead next to a vehicle. He died from gunshot wound.
Underneath his body was a semi-automatic handgun, and around his body were multiple shell casings. He also can be seen on video with a gun at the shooting outside Necker’s Jewelers.
The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family.
The investigation into that man’s death is being handled by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.
