Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust

A traffic stop late night Saturday by Clinton Police led to the arrest of a man in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and mushrooms all packaged for sale, according to police.

Brandon James Green Sr., 38, of Clinton, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Green also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense for marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and heroin found in his possession. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Sean Patterson, at 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Patterson stopped a white 1997 Buick LeSabre for an improper brake light.

Brandon Green was a passenger in the car driven by John Green.

While Patterson was speaking with the Greens, Clinton Police Officers Brett Johnson and Lucas Bray arrived on the scene. Patterson asked Johnson to write John Green a written warning for the improper brake light.