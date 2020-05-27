Two arrested in drug bust allegedly had assault rifle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two West Liberty men arrested during a Moline drug investigation allegedly had an assault rifle with them while attempting to conduct a drug deal.

Eric Montelongo, 33, and Juan A. Lopez-Hernandez, 29, allegedly had an AK-47 rifle, more than $1,000 cash and about 41 grams of cocaine when they were arrested by Moline officers on May 22 in the 1200 block of 15th Street.

The two are accused of going to that area for a drug deal and were arrested by members of the department’s Special Investigations Group, the department said. They allegedly had cocaine, more drugs, the money and the rifle in their 2014 Dodge Charger.

Each man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to the police and Rock Island County court records. Each is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 9. Their bails have been set at $100,000. It was unclear Wednesday whether that was cash-only or if they had 10% bonds.

The department asks that anyone with information concerning the narcotics investigation contact the SIG at 309-524-2131. They can also call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a mobile app — P3 Tips.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0