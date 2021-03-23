Two correctional staff killed in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A nurse and a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were killed Tuesday morning in what is believed to be the first fatal assault by an inmate in decades, officials said.

Iowa Department of Corrections said in a statement it was investigating the assault, which took place about 10:15 a.m. in the prison infirmary. The department did not say whether the inmate used any sort of weapon in the attack.

The two victims have not been identified, pending family notifications and the investigation, the department said. Prison staff attempted giving first aid to them until paramedics arrived.

The inmate — who also was not named — was restrained after the attack by security staff.

Danny Homan, president of AFSCME Council 61, the public union that represents Iowa correctional workers, said in an interview he heard the inmate was trying to escape when the assault occurred. Another inmate who tried to help the female nurse and male correctional officer was seriously hurt, Homan said. He said employees were being kept at the prison until the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation can investigate the attack.