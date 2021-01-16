Two Davenport residents arrested on meth-related charges

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Davenport residents early Friday after seizing more than 24 grams of methamphetamine from their vehicle.

Ronald Eugene Myers, 42, and Patricia Grace Wilkins, 43, each is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Myers and Wilkins also are charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Kyle Jager and Misty Bunker, Jager was in the 3700 block of South Concord Street at 2:49 a.m. when he noticed a woman, identified as Wilkins, standing on the outside of the passenger side door of a 2000 Chrysler LHS with the door open. Myers was leaning inside the vehicle through the rear driver’s side door.

A check of Myers showed that he had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear on a third-degree theft charge in Bettendorf.

Wilkins gave police consent to search the vehicle from which was seized 24.6 grams of methamphetamine.