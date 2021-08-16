 Skip to main content
Two killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County
Two killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County

siren3

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday in Mercer County, Illinois.

Mercer County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Knoxville Road near Sherrard, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on-scene, and a passenger was transported to Unity Point Hospital Rock Island where they later died.

The names of the deceased will be released after family is notified by the Mercer County Coroner's Office.

