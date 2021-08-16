Two killed in motorcycle crash in Mercer County

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday in Mercer County, Illinois.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mercer County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Knoxville Road near Sherrard, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on-scene, and a passenger was transported to Unity Point Hospital Rock Island where they later died.

The names of the deceased will be released after family is notified by the Mercer County Coroner's Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0