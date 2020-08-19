You have permission to edit this article.
Two more named as people of interest in Appleby disappearance
Two more named as people of interest in Appleby disappearance

  • Updated
David Whipple

The Moline Police Department is asking for information on two other men as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

No one has seen Appleby since Aug. 21, 1996. She was 11 when she disappeared.

Wednesday morning, the department issued a release identifying David L. Whipple, 59, Colona; and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45, Silvis, as persons of interest in the case.

“We believe they have information that is critical to the Trudy Appleby investigation,” Michael Griffin, a Moline detective involved in the case, said.

That idea stemmed from information provided by other people interviewed during the investigation, and police want more people to come forward, Griffin said.

Both men had ties to another man identified as a person of interest in the Appleby case: the late William “Ed” Smith.

In August 2017, police identified Smith, who investigators think may have been the last person seen with Appleby. Smith never said anything to police that indicated knowledge of Appleby’s disappearance and died Dec. 23, 2014.

Whipple, according to Wednesday’s release, was Smith’s son-in-law and Fisher, a friend of Smith’s family.

This is not the first time Whipple’s name has been associated with the investigation of Appleby’s disappearance.

Griffin said on Wednesday that Whipple was interviewed in 2017.

In October 2017, authorities excavated the site of an old home on Campbell’s Island after receiving a tip. The now-empty lot did not yield any definitive signs of Appleby.

The home that stood there was Whipple’s.

Moline police confirmed in 2002 that they interviewed Whipple about Appleby's disappearance.

In 2002, Whipple, then 41, pleaded guilty in Rock Island County Circuit Court to a Class 1 felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to Rock Island County court records. A Class X felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Court records stated the incident occurred between 1996 and 1997 with a then 10- to 11-year-old girl, according to Moline Dispatch articles published at the time.

The case was not related to the Appleby disappearance, according to the Dispatch articles, which said Dennis Appleby told police after hearing about the charges against Whipple that Trudy was friends with Whipple's daughter.

Whipple is still listed on the Illinois sex offender registry.

Wednesday’s release states that in the days leading up to her disappearance, she’d wanted to spend time with a friend living on Campbell’s Island. Dennis Appleby told her “no” but telephone records show she may have intended to go ahead with her plans.

Griffin said Wednesday that friend was a member of Whipple’s family.

Fisher recently declined to be interviewed by police, but his name has come up in the investigation before, Griffin said.

Wednesday’s announcement is the most recent of several actions Moline investigators have taken in the case in the last few years.

They've run a social media campaign supplemented with billboards and fliers urging anyone who knows something to come forward.

They have also seized a boat, which was turned over to the FBI for analysis.

The boat was still being analyzed, Griffin said Wednesday. All three men were associated with the boat in some way, but Griffin declined to say who owned it.

Griffin thanked the public for its assistance in the case, saying the department could not make progress without people’s assistance.

“The public keeps it at the forefront,” he said.

Barb Ickes contributed to this report.

Trudy Appleby

Trudy Appleby
Jamison Fisher

Police seeking information in Appleby case

The Moline Police Department asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or the police department at 309-524-2140.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for a break in the case.

William “Ed” Smith as a person of interest in Appleby case

Trudy Appleby, an 11-year-old-girl, went missing on Aug. 21, 1996. She was last seen on Campbell’s Island. She has not been found, but the Moline Police Department continues its efforts to solve the case.

In 2017, police identified William “Ed” Smith as a “person of interest” in the case and think he may have been the last person seen with Appleby.

A witness saw Smith on the day of the disappearance in a vehicle near his Campbell’s Island residence, police said. There was a girl in the passenger seat the witness thought was Appleby.

The witness knew Appleby, and the vehicle passed within a couple of feet. It was the last time Trudy Appleby was seen.

Another witness reported seeing Appleby earlier on Aug. 21, 1996, near her home, police said. She was getting into the passenger side of an older model, gray vehicle. That witness did not know the driver.

In both cases, the car's description was the same.

At the time of Appleby’s disappearance, Smith had access to a vehicle that fit the description, according to police. Investigators think the vehicle may have been scrapped shortly after Appleby went missing.

Smith frequented the river around Blackbird Island and Dynamite Island off the northern end of Campbell’s Island, police said. It is an area that can only be reached by boat.

Smith never said anything to police that indicated knowledge of Appleby’s disappearance. He died Dec. 23, 2014.

