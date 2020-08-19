Two more named as people of interest in Appleby disappearance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Moline Police Department is asking for information on two other men as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

No one has seen Appleby since Aug. 21, 1996. She was 11 when she disappeared.

Wednesday morning, the department issued a release identifying David L. Whipple, 59, Colona; and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45, Silvis, as persons of interest in the case.

“We believe they have information that is critical to the Trudy Appleby investigation,” Michael Griffin, a Moline detective involved in the case, said.

That idea stemmed from information provided by other people interviewed during the investigation, and police want more people to come forward, Griffin said.

Both men had ties to another man identified as a person of interest in the Appleby case: the late William “Ed” Smith.