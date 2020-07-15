Update: Amber Alert not canceled for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

UPDATE: Confusion over an Amber Alert designation arose Wednesday as the search for missing Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, entered its sixth day.
According to a news release from the state of Iowa, at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday the Iowa Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Breasia “due to new information obtained overnight.”
Only law enforcement agencies can request the activation of an Amber Alert, and it is unclear why one had not been issued previously. Investigators believe Breasia was last seen late Thursday, July 9 or early Friday, July 10.
The Davenport Police have not commented on the Amber Alert.
The designation was withdrawn at 10 a.m. Wednesday and then quickly re-established. The state said the cancellation was due to “an administrative error.”
According to the state, four basic criteria must be met to issue an Amber Alert.
Law enforcement confirms a child has been abducted and entry has been made into the IOWA/NCIC Systems identifying the child as missing.
The child is under the age of 18.
Law enforcement believes the circumstances surrounding the abduction indicate that the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death.
There is enough descriptive information about the child, abductor, or suspect's vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert Wednesday, July 15, at 12:41 a.m.
Investigators believe Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, kidnapped the Davenport girl, who has been missing since Friday.
Dinkins, a registered sex offender, has been held in Scott County Jail on a sex offender violation since Friday. Davenport Police named him a person of interest in the case Tuesday.
Terrell is described as 4'5" and weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts and pink or white flip-flops.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department.
An Amber Alert can only be activated by law enforcement, according to its website. "The goal of the AMBER Plan is for the safe recovery of missing children that a law enforcement agency believes have been abducted and are in danger of serious bodily harm or death. The AMBER Alert Activation is not to be used for runaway cases or parental abduction cases, unless the life of the child is in grave danger."