UPDATE: Breasia Terrell's mother met with Henry Earl Dinkins this morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The latest

Aishia Lankford, mother of Breasia Terrell, spoke with Henry Earl Dinkins this morning, she said. Dinkins asked for the meeting and claimed he had nothing to do with the disappearance of her 10-year-old daughter.

Dinkins is being held at the Scott County Jail on a sex offender violation. His lawyer called Dinkins a "person of interest" in a motion to withdraw from the case. Davenport Police have not named him as a suspect.

Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of E. 53rd St. Her grandmother said Breasia had joined her grandson, Dinkins' son, at a sleepover at Dinkins' apartment on Thursday. Breasia was reported missing on Friday morning.

The apartment where he has been living, 2744 E. 53rd St., Davenport, was searched by police on Friday.

Earlier news

Nancy Grace is among those tweeting about the search for Breasia Terrell. Breasia, 10, of Davenport, has been missing since Friday.

Grace is a Fox News personality who hosted the current events show, Nancy Grace, from 2005 to 2016.

Using the social hashtag #breasiaterrell people are sending out information about volunteer searches and pleas that she'll be found soon.