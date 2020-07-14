UPDATE: Breasia Terrell's mother met with Henry Earl Dinkins this morning

The latest
Aishia Lankford, mother of Breasia Terrell, spoke with Henry Earl Dinkins this morning, she said. Dinkins asked for the meeting and claimed he had nothing to do with the disappearance of her 10-year-old daughter.
Dinkins is being held at the Scott County Jail on a sex offender violation. His lawyer called Dinkins a "person of interest" in a motion to withdraw from the case. Davenport Police have not named him as a suspect.
Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of E. 53rd St. Her grandmother said Breasia had joined her grandson, Dinkins' son, at a sleepover at Dinkins' apartment on Thursday. Breasia was reported missing on Friday morning.
The apartment where he has been living, 2744 E. 53rd St., Davenport, was searched by police on Friday.
Earlier news
Nancy Grace is among those tweeting about the search for Breasia Terrell. Breasia, 10, of Davenport, has been missing since Friday.
Grace is a Fox News personality who hosted the current events show, Nancy Grace, from 2005 to 2016.
Where is #BreasiaTerrell??? https://t.co/Y8sS4Qbezd— Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) July 13, 2020
Using the social hashtag #breasiaterrell people are sending out information about volunteer searches and pleas that she'll be found soon.
Acting on a tip late Monday night, Davenport Police searched an area along South Concord Street south of River Drive in hopes of finding the girl.
More than 100 people congregated at the junction of the two streets but went home disappointed after midnight when the search ended unsuccessfully.
Breasia was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts and pink flip-flops.
Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-7979.
Yesterday, volunteers searched Credit Island and the South Concord Street area for hours.
