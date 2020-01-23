Illinois State Police arrested a former student resource officer assigned to United Township High School on charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
Former East Moline Police officer Kirk DeGreve, 47, was arrested Thursday in Springfield by agents with the Illinois State Police-Division of Criminal Investigation.
DeGreve is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with two counts of criminal sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
The sexual assault charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.
The child pornography charge is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two years to five years.
The case began in August when then East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds and the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office were told of possible inappropriate contact between DeGreve and a United Township High School student, according to news releases from the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office and East Moline Police.
East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the allegations against DeGreve came from UT's administration. Reynolds immediately removed DeGreve as school resource officer and contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent criminal investigation.
At that time, DeGreve was re-assigned to patrol duties during the investigation and did not return to United Township High School.
According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, on Jan. 16 numerous search warrants were served and interviews completed, at which time evidence of criminal conduct was recovered.
That same day, State Police investigators notified Ramsey of potential evidence of criminal conduct developed in the investigation.
Ramsey said he immediately placed DeGreve on administrative leave because of possible violations of criminal law, per department policy.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal has requested Carroll County State's Attorney Scott Brinkmeier to prosecute the case to avoid any conflicts of interest or appearance of bias.
Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies transported DeGreve from from Sangamon County to the Rock Island County Jail.
DeGreve was booked into the jail and then he was released after posting 10% of a $150,000 bond, or $15,000.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Feb. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
The case remains under investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
Officials in the United Township School District declined to comment on the case.
