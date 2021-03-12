Update: Former UTHS resource officer gets 90 days in jail, 30 months of probation in child pornography case

The case began in August 2019 when the United Township High School administration told then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds and the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office about possible inappropriate contact between DeGreve and a UTHS student.

DeGreve was a school resource officer at UTHS at the time of the alleged incident. Reynolds immediately removed DeGreve as school resource officer and later placed DeGreve on administrative leave, after Illinois State Police confirmed evidence of criminal conduct.

Illinois State Police Special Agent Luke Kuehl testified at the sentencing hearing Friday. He gave details of his interviews with the school principal and the victim, who had reportedly known DeGreve since seventh grade, when he was the resource officer at her middle school.

Kuehl's testimony was followed by a statement from DeGreve, in which he apologized and asked that the court be lenient.

"I'd like to apologize . . . for all the trouble I've caused everyone during this investigation," DeGreve said. "I take full responsibility for my actions."

He said he regularly watches his five-year-old grandson while the boy's mother is at work, and if he were to go to prison it would cause undue hardship for the family.

State's attorney Aaron Kaney requested a prison sentence of three years, the maximum agreed upon in the plea deal settled in October. Kaney cited multiple factors for this recommendation, including that "a sentence is necessary to deter others from committing the same crime."

DeGreve's defense attorney, Douglas Scovil, recommended DeGreve only receive probation because he had no prior criminal history. Scovil cited letters of recommendation that had been submitted to the court by DeGreve's family and friends.

"They felt that Mr. DeGreve was a caring and compassionate individual," Scovil said. "The shortcomings and negatives in his life shouldn't outweigh the good that he's done."

Judge Norma Kauzlarich, who delivered the sentence, also talked about the letters of recommendation. She said she was surprised none mentioned the victim.

"You hurt her mentally and psychologically, but not one person that wrote in your favor said anything about her," Kauzlarich said.

Kauzlarich quoted the oath that DeGreve had taken when he became a police officer. She told him she considered giving him the full three years of prison time and said a part of her felt that three years wasn't enough. But she said she had to take into account his lack of criminal history when deciding on a sentence.

"I am deeply disappointed in you," Kauzlarich said. "You took an oath, just like I did . . . People like you and me, we're held to a higher standard."