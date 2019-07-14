UPDATE: The missing 15-year-old Clinton boy has been found, according to a post on the Clinton Police Department's Facebook page.
The Clinton Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.
Zavius Washington, 15, has not been seen since Saturday and has a medical condition that requires medication, according to a department news release. Washington may be in the DeWitt area.
He is described as 5-foot-7 and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, stone-washed jeans and black Adidas shoes, the release states.
Anyone with information concerning Washington's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458.
