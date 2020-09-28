UPDATE: Suspected WIU shooter makes first court appearance in Macomb

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACOMB, Ill. — A Chicago man suspected of shooting his roommate earlier this month at Western Illinois University made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Kavion K. Poplous, 18, was booked into the McDonough County jail over the weekend after being in Chicago for about two weeks, where he had turned himself into authorities after fleeing Macomb.

Poplous is charged with two counts of Class X felony attempted murder as well as two other felonies related to allegedly shooting another person. A Class X felony, if convicted, carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is accused of shooting his roommate at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the Thompson Hall room they shared at WIU's Macomb campus.

He was formally read his charges in a McDonough County courtroom Monday afternoon, and is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. October 6 for both a preliminary hearing and a bond reduction hearing.

A preliminary hearing is where a judge determines if there is enough evidence for prosecutors to continue a criminal case after evidence is presented, most commonly from a police detective or officers who arrested the individual charged in the felony case.

Poplous remains jailed in the McDonough County jail with $100,000 needed to be released from custody.

