Updated: Co-worker of homicide victim: I knew something was wrong

When asked where Dianne was, Andrew said she'd been picked up by a friend. Andrew claimed she gave him permission to drive the car, according to Alexander.

Andrew then went up to the apartment. Alexander followed and began knocking on the door, but Andrew didn't answer.

Alexander talked to a neighbor who had access to the apartment, but the neighbor's key code wasn't working. That's when they started calling around, asking if anyone had seen Dianne.

Alexander left the scene before the neighbor finally got access to the apartment and found Dianne's body. Alexander says Andrew was present when the body was found but was outside at the time.

Police arrived shortly after 4:30 p.m. and arrested Andrew on a charge of interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance. He was later charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Scott County Jail.

"It was determined that the defendant, having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation assaulted and killed the victim," court documents state.

Andrew had a 0.6 gram bag of methamphetamine in his front pocket when he was arrested, according to court documents. The meth tested positive using a NARTEC Inc. test kit.