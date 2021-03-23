Two correctional staff killed in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

The inmate was restrained by other security staff, and staff attempted first aid on the two injured until paramedics arrived, the department said. Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – which is part of the Iowa Department of Public Safety -- are investigating along with corrections agency officials.

"No one should ever have to go to work and worry about whether they will come home or not. Unfortunately for two Iowans who had committed their lives to keeping our communities safe, they won’t be going home tonight ... We don’t have all the information yet about what happened this morning, but as more information becomes available, we will have more to say about how we can ensure this never, ever, ever happens again."