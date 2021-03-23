Two correctional staff killed in attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of two staff members who were killed in the line of duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Tuesday morning.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections say a nurse and prison guard were killed in an attack. The victims have not been identified, pending family notifications and investigation.
According to a department spokesman, an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates at the prison infirmary.
The governor issued a statement calling the incident a “tragic and heinous killing” of two correctional facility employees.
“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” Reynolds said in a statement.
“My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy,” the governor added. “We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”
Reynolds said she will order all flags in Iowa be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day or days of internment in honor and remembrance of the two individuals who were killed in the line of duty at the Anamosa penitentiary.
State corrections officials say they are investigating the assault, which took place in the prison infirmary.
The inmate was restrained by other security staff, and staff attempted first aid on the two injured until paramedics arrived, the department said. Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – which is part of the Iowa Department of Public Safety -- are investigating along with corrections agency officials.
AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan, the union representing the employees, also issued a statement:
"No one should ever have to go to work and worry about whether they will come home or not. Unfortunately for two Iowans who had committed their lives to keeping our communities safe, they won’t be going home tonight ... We don’t have all the information yet about what happened this morning, but as more information becomes available, we will have more to say about how we can ensure this never, ever, ever happens again."