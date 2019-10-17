A Muscatine man remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of attempted murder.
Muscatine County Sheriff's deputies were called at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday to the Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Information received by Muscatine Communications Dispatchers indicated a woman, later identified as Kaitlyn S. Palmer, 18, of Muscatine, had been shot in an apparent suicide attempt.
Following investigation and interviews, David J. Hatfield, 23, of Muscatine, was charged with attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and was transported to the Muscatine County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
According to court documents, Hatfield called 911 to report Palmer tried to commit suicide in front of him by shooting herself in the head. Hatfield later admitted to shooting the victim one time in the left side of the head/temple area with a .22-caliber pistol, according to court documents. Palmer is on life support at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. Court documents show Hatfield requested court-appointed counsel.
Deputies were assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Wilton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, and Wilton First Responders.
More details as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.