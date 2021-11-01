Updated: Scott County deputy suffers minor injuries after Davenport man crashes his SUV into his cruiser

The chase continued in Americana Park neighborhood near 65th Street. "We made multiple laps in the area until intentional vehicle contact was made near the intersection of Western and 65th when the vehicle again swerved toward a deputies (sic) fully marked Scott County cruiser," according to the affidavit.

The Tahoe tried to hit a cruiser again near Division and North Harrison Street

"The SUV then took off through a yard and drove head-on into a deputies (sic) vehicle while he was sitting inside causing catastrophic damage to the deputies (sic) cruiser." the affidavit says.

The report does not say if the officer was injured. The Scott County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About a quarter of a mile later, Hearn fled on foot and Iowa State Patrol, Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff deputies gave chase.

Hearn went into a house in the 6300 block of Western, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to Genesis East for treatment of injuries from the crash. After release, he was taken to Scott County Jail.

