An argument outside the bar led to three people being stabbed near Spartans Pub Friday at closing time, the pub's owner said.
Owner Shawn Cirlos said the incident happened outside the bar, 2025 Hickory Grove Road, in the middle of the roadway.
"What I'm being told is it was closing time and some people were denied access into the bar, which led to arguments and throwing personal bottles of liquor they had tried to bring into the building," owner Shawn Cirlos said. "The people who got stabbed were innocent, just trying to get away from the crowd."
Davenport's Fourth Ward Alderman Ray Ambrose earlier confirmed police had told him about the incident.
According to its Facebook page, the bar was holding its "Last Bash." Spartans Pub has been a business at the Five Points location since 2015.
"We tried multiple ways to clean up that area," Cirlos said. "We have put thousands of dollars into the remodels and landscape, and no matter what we did, we couldn't get rid of the trouble-making crowd. So we have decided not to renew the lease and will be opening a bar and grill in downtown Davenport."
That establishment will have a new business name and new employees, he said.
Ambrose said police have been in contact with the owners over the past year. He said the bar has been "out of control."
"We have been working for a couple of years with the Davenport Police Department on ways to have better security, ways to keep the trouble out," Cirlos said. "We worked very hard to make it a nice establishment. Some things are out of our control."
Ambrose did not know if any arrests had been made. Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel, who normally handles press inquiries, is on vacation and the shift supervisor asked that a media request be made by email. There has been no response to that, and the department's records office is closed on Mondays.
Ambrose said neighbors have contacted him and were "mad as hell" about what was happening.
